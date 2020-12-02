Bring some magic into Hal's life

Hal is a cat who needs someone to bring out his wonderful, and loving personality. He is at the ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter in Ridgefield, and can be met via an appointment by calling the shelter at (203) 438-0158.

Sometimes we have a cat who needs someone to bring out his wonderful and loving personality.

Debbie Rabinowitz was the perfect fit as a foster.

"I really want him to have a home of his own. Over a period of weeks he slowly bonded with me." Maybe they were babysteps but Debbie considered them milestones. "The first time Hal approached me and bumped into me it had me in tears." Each day after that he blossomed and began playing with toys. "Sometimes" I think "he surprises himself that he could just play and let his guard down." Debbie suggests that he be in a small room at first and his person "spend quiet time with him while he adjusts."

"It will take a person who is willing to wait for the reward of Hal's love and trust. Let's see if we can't work some magic and get a home for Hal."

Thank you Debbie Rabinowitz for fostering Hal and sharing your love with him. Fabulous Hal is just 2-years-old and has been neutered and microchipped.

Visit the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter at the website www.roar-ridgefield.org for new information about adoption policies and procedures. ROAR is located at 45 South St. - 203-438-0158.