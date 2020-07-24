Bright-eyed feline seeks fur-ever home

With all of the commotion in life, aren’t there moments when you just need to share your thoughts with a good listener? We have the perfect someone for you. Her name is Bianca; a gorgeous, caring black feline, who will be sensitive to your feelings and promises to always keep your secrets. Bianca is one of the wiser adult cats here at the shelter.

Through no fault of her own, shy Bianca was surrendered. It wasn’t an easy decision for her family, but we know that a patient and understanding person/family will give her that chance at a new beginning.

When Bianca arrived, she missed her favorite people and familiar places. She has grown to trust the volunteers she’s met. They play with her and pet her. On laidback summer days she’s happy to be in a place with lots of windows where she can watch the birds and see cars rumble by.

It will take a bit of time for Bianca to feel comfortable in her new home, but the rewards for both you and Bianca will be immeasurable. She’s looking forward to being doted on!

Bianca is a youngish 9-year-old, with shiny black fur, has been spayed and micro-chipped and is up-to-date with her vaccinations. Visit this precious cat with a quiet, but winning charm.

We are currently showing cats and dogs by appointment only. You can view our adoptable cats and dogs and learn how to make an appointment on our website: www.roar-ridgefield.org. ROAR can be contacted at 203-438-0158.