Bridget Dick and Jake Vellines wed in Virginia

Bridget Dick and Jake Vellines. Bridget Dick and Jake Vellines. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridget Dick and Jake Vellines wed in Virginia 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Brian and Sheila Dick, formally of Ridgefield, have announced the marriage of their daughter, Bridget, to Jake Vellines of Williamsburg, Va., on July 6.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of Ridgefield High School. Bridget received a B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh in 2015 and a M.A. in education from The College of William and Mary.

She is a history teacher at Warhill High School in Williamsburg, Va.

The groom is a 2013 graduate of Old Dominion University. He is employed with Huntington Ingalls Industries in Newport News, Va.

The wedding and reception took place at the home of the bride’s parents in Van Etten, N.Y.

The couple honeymooned in Aruba and reside in Williamsburg.