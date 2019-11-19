Bridgeport woman arrested for stealing checks from Ridgefield businesses

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridgeport woman arrested for stealing checks from Ridgefield businesses 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Bridgeport woman was arrested for fifth-degree larceny at Ridgefield police headquarters around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Ridgefield police said Gloria Garcia, 52, was pulled over in Milford and an investigation revealed that she had an active arrest warrant out of Ridgefield that stemmed from a May 2019 investigation.

Capt. Shawn Platt said Garcia stole two checks from local businesses and used them fraudulently.

According to a report, Garcia was picked up in Milford and transported back to Ridgefield where she was processed and released after posting a $1,000 bond. She was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 18.