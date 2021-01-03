Bridge: Ridgefield Continuing Education classes set to start

Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media

Bridge is a wonderful social game that can be played on many levels, each of them providing a good mental workout. Classes start in January through the Ridgefield Continuing Education program on the Zoom application. Beginner Bridge Continued (starts Jan. 26; 1-2:30 p.m.; $159; Instructor McNally) is for beginners who have a little playing experience and those who are returning to the game after being away from it for decades.

Intermediate Bridge: Defensive Playing (starts Jan. 28; 1-3 p.m.; $159; Instructor Watson-Stribula) focuses on how to play your cards to maximize opportunities to set the declarer in the game, or at the least, prevent declarer from taking overtricks. Instructor Glenna McNally has played bridge for decades and is on the Board of Directors of the Newtown Duplicate Bridge Club. Instructor Mary Watson-Stribula has taught students of all ages and plays both socially and competitively. Discount for Ridgefield Seniors age 62 and over. Advanced registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone the Director of the Adult/Continuing Education program for the Ridgefield Public Schools Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.