Bridesmaids, Nine, Kramer vs. Kramer and more playing this weekend

What’s showing for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations? Take a look.

Friday, Aug. 2

Gladiator (2000): A brave man, during the Roman Empire, dares to stand up to the corrupt governmental leaders. Russell Crowe stars in the Oscar-winning Best Picture. 6 p.m. AMC

Bridesmaids (2011): A group of friends get caught up in the emotional ride of preparing for a wedding. Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy star. 6 p.m. CMT

The Facts of Life (1960): Two long-time friends find themselves attracted to each other when their marriages turn dull. Bob Hope and Lucille Ball star. 6:15 p.m. TCM

The Philadelphia Story (1940): A headstrong heiress find herself, on the eve of her second wedding, confused about her feelings for her first husband. Katherine Hepburn stars. 8 p.m. TCM

Saturday, Aug. 3

Goodbye Charlie (1964): A fun loving playboy dies a sudden death only to return to earth as a woman. Debbie Reynolds and Tony Curtis star. 11:15 a.m. FXM

Nine (2009): A world-famous movie director finds himself overwhelmed by the women in his life. Daniel Day-Lewis stars in the film version of the Broadway musical. 12:30 p.m. Flix

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951): A faded Southern belle falls on hard times and looks to her sister, and her brother-in-law, for emotional support. Vivien Leigh stars. 5:45 p.m. TCM

Grease (1978): A group of singing-and-dancing high school students face the many trials of growing up in the 1950s. John Travolta stars in the film version of the stage hit. 7 p.m. CMT

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): An ambitious young woman finds herself at odds with the demands of her ever-so-successful boss. Meryl Streep stars. 7:52 p.m. Bravo

Sunday, Aug. 4

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979): A young couple searches for truth during a bitter custody battle after they divorce. Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep star. 4:30 p.m. Flix