  Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar open at 632 Danbury Road on Aug. 28. The new pizzeria is owned by Junio Filgueira and his wife Andrea Filgueira. Brick House celebrated its opening by cutting a Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce ribbon last week. Brick House has a sister restaurant, Tivoli Pizza and Trattoria in Danbury. The business also has a mobile pizza truck. Photo: Kim Bova / Contributed Photo

    Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar open at 632 Danbury Road on Aug. 28. The new pizzeria is owned by Junio Filgueira and his wife Andrea Filgueira. Brick House celebrated its opening by cutting a Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce ribbon last week. Brick House has a sister restaurant, Tivoli Pizza and Trattoria in Danbury. The business also has a mobile pizza truck.

    Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar open at 632 Danbury Road on Aug. 28. The new pizzeria is owned by Junio Filgueira and his wife Andrea Filgueira. Brick House celebrated its opening by cutting a

    Photo: Kim Bova / Contributed Photo
