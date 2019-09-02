Brick House Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen & Bar open at 632 Danbury Road on Aug. 28. The new pizzeria is owned by Junio Filgueira and his wife Andrea Filgueira. Brick House celebrated its opening by cutting a Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce ribbon last week. Brick House has a sister restaurant, Tivoli Pizza and Trattoria in Danbury. The business also has a mobile pizza truck.