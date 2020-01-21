Briana Leigh Kresic weds Isaac Homer Lassiter IV in Brooklyn

Briana Leigh Kresic and Isaac Homer Lassiter IV. Briana Leigh Kresic and Isaac Homer Lassiter IV. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Briana Leigh Kresic weds Isaac Homer Lassiter IV in Brooklyn 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On January 20, Briana Leigh Kresic, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mladen Kresic of Ridgefield, wed Isaac Homer Lassiter IV, son of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Homer Lassiter III of Hot Springs, NC.

The ceremony occurred at The Polish National Church of Resurrection in Brooklyn, N.Y.; the very same church where the bride’s parents and maternal grandparents were married. A wedding reception followed at Giando on the Water, overlooking the East River and the twinkling lights of Manhattan.

The bride was attended by her sister and Maid of Honor, Meredith Kresic, Bridesmaids Mary Alice Proffitt of Montpelier, VT, Jordan Gelber of Ridgefield, Lyndsay Stockwell of Hamden, CT, Kelly Weiner and Carrie Pedicine of New York City, as well as Junior Bridesmaid Hannah Wisniewski, of Brooklyn, NY, and Flower Girl and daughter of the groom, Violet Lassiter, of Atlanta, GA. Matt Lassiter, brother of the groom, served as Best Man. William and Alexander Kresic, of Ridgefield CT, Daniel Lassiter of Santa Cruz, CA, Travis Cline of Atlanta, GA, and John Wayne Wisniewski Highland Lakes, NJ filled out the Groomsman roster. Junior Ushers, sons of the groom Finnegan and Grady Lassiter, of Atlanta, GA, ensured each guest had a seat and a program.

Briana wore a Sottero & Midgley princess gown with a sweetheart neckline, beaded bodice, layers of lace motifs, and sequined and textured tulle. Illusion lace motif shoulder straps, scoop back and crystal buttons down a cathedral train completed the look. The bride wore a crystal tiara with tulle veil. She carried a bouquet of white orchids. Each bridesmaid also carried a bouquet of white roses.

Briana graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2006, that same year she debuted at the International Debutante Ball in NYC. She holds a BA in History from Siena College and received her Juris Doctor from New York Law School in 2013. The groom graduated from the University of Arizona with a BA in creative writing. He also holds an MBA in International Business from National University.

The bride and groom met by chance on the subway in NYC. After a two-year courtship, they were engaged in Zermatt, Switzerland in March of 2018. Following the wedding, the newlyweds honeymooned in Yelapa, Mexico. The couple resides in Northern California where they own and manage a home building company, Cutting Edge, found at cuttingedgehomes.net.