Brexit sends ripples of uncertainty down France's coast JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and THOMAS ADAMSON Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 8:40 a.m.
BOULOGNE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Long lines of trucks carrying stockpiles for British companies jam the highways leading to France's northern port of Calais, while in the coastal town of Boulogne-sur-Mer, French fishermen pull in their lines and fear that battles over fishing rights will soon erupt.
Up and down France's northern coast, the uncertainty of Brexit is causing ripples of chaos and frustration.
