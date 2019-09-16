Nod Hill Brewery seeks additional parking, more event space

Nod Hill Brewery is looking to create room for 38 additional parking spaces and about 1,500 square feet for additional event space inside its taproom located at 37 Ethan Allen Highway.

The Planning and Zoning Commission received the brewery’s revised special permit request at a Sept. 10 meeting.

In the revision request, attorney Bob Jewell said Nod Hill is seeking to convert 3,000 square feet of its existing building — half of that will go toward “additional gathering space for the taproom with the remaining portion used for storage.

“In addition, we are are seeking approval to reconfigure the existing parking lot, resulting in an additional 38 parking spaces,” Jewell wrote. “The proposed work does not consitute a significant activity and we would not anticipate the need for a public hearing.”

The parking lot reconfiguration requires the brewery’s owners to pull back from the Norwalk River.

The application shows plans to install rain gardens in that area.

“The resulting parking area will eliminate the current parallel spaces and provide an additional 38 spaces,” the application reads. “The parking lot was constructed many years ago and this project will bring it up to current standards.”

If approved, the brewery will have 108 parking spots.

“The parking area is within an upland review area, so a summary ruling application is being submitted,” the application stated. “There is no activity proposed within a wetland or watercourse and no significant activity within the upland review area.”