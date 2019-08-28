Breann Dick and Christopher Clifford wed in Santa Fe

Breann Dick, daughter of Brian and Sheila Dick, formerly of Ridgefield, was married to Christopher Clifford on Dec. 27, 2018 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The bride is a 2013 graduate of Ridgefield High School.

Breann received a BA in Communication Arts from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in 2016. She was recently employed by Microsoft in Redmond, Wash.

Breann will begin studies in classical oil painting at Gage Academy of Art Atelier in Seattle in the fall.

The groom is a 2011 graduate of The Military College of Georgia and has served in the United States Army since 2011. He is currently a captain at Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington. The couple reside in Monroe, Washington.