Brazil team probing possible COVID-19 deaths among Yanomami

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian agency that provides health care for the Indigenous has sent a team to the Yanomami people's territory in the remote Amazon rainforest to investigate a report that nine children died with COVID-19 symptoms, officials said Thursday.
Júnior Hekurari Yanomami, a member of the Indigenous group who is president of the local health council, alerted the Sesai agency this week that five children had died in one village and four children in another, all with symptoms of the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus. He received the information second-hand from residents of each village.