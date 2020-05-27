Brazil's most populous state eyes reopening business in June

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, Sao Paulo Mayor Joao Doria looks on during a news conference, after inspecting the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “We’re fighting against the coronavirus and against the ‘Bolsonarovirus,’” Doria said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, adding that the president has adopted “incorrect, irresponsible positions” and ignored health authorities’ recommendations by glad-handing with supporters in the streets. less FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, Sao Paulo Mayor Joao Doria looks on during a news conference, after inspecting the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “We’re fighting against the ... more Photo: Andre Penner, AP Photo: Andre Penner, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Brazil's most populous state eyes reopening business in June 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo state, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil, will reopen some of its closed businesses starting June 1 despite a fast growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Gov. João Doria said Wednesday that stay-at-home recommendations will remain in effect until June 15 for the state that’s home to 46 million people, but some economic activity will resume in regions where daily increase in cases slow and enough intensive-care beds are available.

The businesses allowed to reopen initially under a five-step plan are stores, shopping malls, offices, car dealerships and real estate brokerages. Social distancing and masks will still be necessary.

More than 6,400 people have died because of the new coronavirus in Sao Paulo state, about one fourth of all Brazil’s deaths. The state also confirmed almost 84,000 COVID-19 cases, while Brazil has nearly 400,000.

Doria has been frequently singled out for criticism by Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who has opposed governors’ restrictions on activity and urged his supporters to resume normal life.

The move in Sao Paulo is a sign of Brazil's ambivalence over whether to open up or impose stricter lockdown. Several cities in the country's impoverished Northeast region are also planning to reopen after using more restrictive measures.

Only two weeks ago, Doria said he was considering a lockdown to stop the spread, a measure that many analysts deemed to be key to stop the virus. On Monday he said it was longer under consideration. Sao Paulo has kept nonessential industries and civil construction open.

“It is a conscious restart of some activities in Sao Paulo state,” the governor said in a press conference alongside members of his anti-coronavirus task force. He added mayors will have the autonomy to implement the suggested changes or not.

Cities of the Sao Paulo metropolitan area and the coast, where contagion is still high, are not yet in a position begin the reopening, the governor said. Any change to Phast 2 will only be allowed if a region or a city remains with stable figures for 14 days, Doria said.

Phase 2 would allow a restart for bars and restaurants and beauty salons.