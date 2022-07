Andre Penner/AP

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Friday that he would likely only serve one term if he wins back the presidency in October's election.

“I’m not going to be a president of the republic who is thinking about his reelection," he said in an interview with Metropole Radio in the northeastern state of Bahia. “I’m going to be a president who is going to be thinking about governing this country for four years and leaving it looking great.”