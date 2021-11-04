Brazil's awaited 5G tender yields billions in investment

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil held its much-anticipated auction for build-out of the nation’s fifth-generation wireless network on Thursday, with the open question of whether China's Huawei telecommunications company will be involved.
The technology promises faster speeds, less lag when connecting to the network and the ability to connect more devices to the internet. But the ambitious auction also aimed to address the country’s profound digital inequalities, forcing winning bidders to build or improve wireless infrastructure in underserved areas.