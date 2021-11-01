Brazil's Bolsonaro cheered, jeered in Italian town for honor Nov. 1, 2021 Updated: Nov. 1, 2021 10:03 a.m.
1 of26 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship. The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 People wear t-shirts reading in Italian "He's not an example to follow" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as they await for the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to arrive in the town where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship. The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 The vandalized entrance of the city hall of Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was expected Monday, and where his great-great-grandfather was born. Bolsonaro was recently granted honorary citizenship by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, a decision that has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wait for his arrival in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship. The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 People show placards in Italian reading "At the side of the Brazilian people. Bolsonaro out" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as they await for the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to arrive in the town where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
8 of26 Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wait for his arrival in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship. The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, left, arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 People show placards in Italian reading "No citizenship for dictators" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as they await for the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to arrive in the town where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 The vandalized entrance of the city hall of Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was expected Monday, and where his great-great-grandfather was born. Bolsonaro was recently granted honorary citizenship by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, a decision that has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 People show placards in Italian reading "Justice for Amazonia" and Bolsonaro genocide" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, as they await for the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to arrive in the town where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 Italian Partisans Association activists march with a banner in Venetian dialect reading "Bolsonaro out" in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, the day Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
ROME (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was both cheered and jeered as he arrived Monday in a small northern Italian town to receive an honorary citizenship and to visit one of his ancestors’ homes.
Protesters in Anguillara Veneta, a town of 4,200 near Padua, chanted “No Bolsonaro!” and held signs saying “Bolsonaro Out,” “Justice for the Amazon” and “No citizenship for dictators.” In contrast, jubilant supporters elsewhere wrapped themselves in Brazilian flags and held yellow and green balloons awaiting his arrival.