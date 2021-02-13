Brazil governors seek own vaccine supplies as stocks run low MAURICIO SAVARESE, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 11:54 a.m.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian state governors are pursuing their own vaccine supply plans, with some expressing concern that President Jair Bolsonaro's government won't deliver the shots required to avoid interrupting immunization efforts.
Governors are under pressure from mayors, some of whose vaccine stocks have already been depleted, including three cities in the metropolitan area of Rio de Janeiro. Northeastern Bahia state's capital Salvador suspended vaccination on Thursday because supplies are dwindling. Brazil's two biggest cities, Rio and Sao Paulo, are expected to be without shots in a matter of days.
