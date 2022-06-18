Brazil Indigenous expert was 'bigger target' in recent years MAURICIO SAVARESE and FABIANO MAISONNAVE, Associated Press June 18, 2022 Updated: June 18, 2022 12:06 a.m.
1 of18 Indigenous leader Kamuu Wapichana is backdropped by a banner that show images of missing freelance British journalist Dom Phillips, left, and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, during a protest asking authorities to expand the search efforts for the two men, in front of the Ministry of Justice in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The search for Pereira and Phillips, who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil’s Amazon continued following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Federal police officers arrive with recovered human remains believed to be of the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Britain, at the Federal Police hangar in Brasília, Brazil, Thursday, June 16, 2022. A federal police investigator said a suspect confessed to fatally shooting Pereira and Phillips in a remote part of the Amazon and took officers to where the bodies were buried. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 This photo provided by anthropologist Barbara Maisonnave Arisi shows Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Pereira at a restaurant in Benjamin Constant, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 8, 2014. Pereira was killed along with British freelance reporter Dom Phillips after they disappeared together in Brazil’s remote Amazon region on June 5, 2022. (Barbara Maisonnave Arisi via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 The Itaquai River snakes through the Javari Valley Indigenous territory, Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, June 10, 2022. British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Araujo Pereira were last seen on Sunday morning in the Javari Valley, Brazil's second-largest Indigenous territory which sits in an isolated area bordering Peru and Colombia. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Demonstrators take part in a protest following the disappearance, in the Amazon, of British journalist Dom Phillips and expert on indigenous affairs Bruno Araujo Pereira, in Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, June 12, 2022. Federal Police and military forces are carrying out searches and investigations into the disappearance of Phillips and Pereira in the Javari Valley Indigenous territory, a remote area of the Amazon rainforest in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A firefighter holds a cell phone with a picture showing the moment when a backpack was found during a search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, Sunday, June 12, 2022. Divers from Brazil's firefighters corps found a backpack and laptop Sunday in the remote Amazon area where Pereira and Phillips went missing a week ago, firefighters said. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, center, is brought out of the courthouse by military and civil police officers in Atalia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Police arrested Oseney da Costa de Oliveira and his brother Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, so far considered by police as the main suspects in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Soldiers search for missing British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Araujo Pereira from a helicopter over Javari Valley Indigenous territory, Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, June 10, 2022. Phillips and Pereira were last seen on Sunday morning in the Javari Valley, Brazil's second-largest Indigenous territory which sits in an isolated area bordering Peru and Colombia. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 A Mayuruna Indigenous boy climbs a fence to look at the march against the disappearance of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips, in Atalaia do Norte, Vale do Javari, Amazonas, state Brazil, Monday, June 13, 2022. Brazilian police are still searching for Pereira and Phillips, who went missing in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon a week ago. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Federal police officers arrive at the pier with recovered human remains found during a search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Britain, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A federal police investigator said a suspect confessed to fatally shooting Pereira and Phillips in a remote part of the Amazon and took officers to where the bodies were buried. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Workers of the National Indian Foundation, FUNAI, attend a vigil for the missing Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, right, and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, June 13, 2022. Brazilian police are still searching for Pereira and Phillips, who went missing in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon a week ago. Eraldo Peres/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Police navigate the Itaquai River during the search for British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Araujo Pereira in the Javari Valley Indigenous territory, Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, June 10, 2022. Phillips and Pereira were last seen on Sunday morning in the Javari Valley, Brazil's second-largest Indigenous territory which sits in an isolated area bordering Peru and Colombia. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
SAO PAULO (AP) — Before disappearing in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, Bruno Pereira was laying the groundwork for a mammoth undertaking: a 350-kilometer (217-mile) trail marking the southwestern border of the Javari Valley Indigenous territory, an area the size of Portugal.
The purpose of the trail is to prevent cattle farmers from encroaching on Javari territory — and it was just the latest effort by Pereira to help Indigenous people protect their natural resources and traditional lifestyles.
MAURICIO SAVARESE and FABIANO MAISONNAVE