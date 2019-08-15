Brandon officials say water quality report was doctored

BRANDON, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Health and city officials from Brandon are trying to assure residents the quality of the city's drinking water is just fine.

Concerns were raised after a doctored water quality report surfaced online that indicated unsafe radium levels. The report had redacted information about the company that conducted the testing, as well as the identity of the customer who hired the water quality assessment done.

The Argus Leader says the state and city investigated and found the report posted online July 28 had been altered.

The city of Brandon held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address the issue and assure residents Brandon's drinking water meets Environmental Protection Agency safety standards.

