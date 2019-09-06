Branchville unveils new inclusive playground

Pictured, from right to left, are Branchville mascot "Bob the Beaver," PTA co-president Angela Rice, First Selectman Rudy Marconi, Interim Superintendent JeanAnn Paddyfote, school board chair Margaret Stamatis, Principal Keith Margolus, Tommy Bishop, Liam Bishop, Kim Bishop, Chris Bishop and PTA co-president Sarah Pettitt.

Branchville Elementary School celebrated back-to-school week with a special ribbon cutting ceremony for a new inclusive playground at Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The ceremony introduced the new playscape to the Branchville community, and honored the people from both the school and greater Ridgefield community that helped secure and complete this exciting addition.

PTA co-presidents Sarah Pettitt and Sara Connors led the charge, setting fundraising goals, enlisting town support and coordinating the conceptualization and eventual completion of the playground from beginning to end.

The Branchville team was supported, financially and otherwise, by First Selectman Rudy Marconi, Director of Social Services and ADA Coordinator Tony Philip and the Board of Education (BOE).

Branchville parents Kim and Chris Bishop, who have always been supporters of Branchville, made the final contribution that enabled the playground to be completed in time for the 2019-20 school year.

The playground is for kids of all abilities ages 5-12.

Designed by Kompan, it matches the Branchville grounds’ woodsy feel, features musical instruments and activities that are suitable for multiple children to play simultaneously —all on a poured in place, ADA-compliant surface.

“At Branchville, we live by the motto ‘educating everyone takes everyone,’” said Branchville Elementary School Principal Keith Margolus. “We truly saw this motto at work throughout this project, and I couldn’t be more grateful or proud.”