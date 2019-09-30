Branchville Train Station bridge to close Thursday

Depot Road Bridge — the more northerly of two bridges in and out of the Branchville train station — will be closed permanently Thursday, Oct. 3.

RIDGEFIELD — The Depot Road bridge over the Norwalk River will close to traffic permanently Thursday, Oct. 3, according to police.

The town has planned to decommission the bridge since the beginning of September, after state’s Department of Transportation decided it was unsafe to continue using due to wear and tear.

The Depot Road bridge is the northernmost of the two bridges that span the Norwalk River at the Branchville train station on the eastern outskirts of Ridgefield.

The Portland avenue bridge on the south end of the station will remain open to traffic.

The Nazarro self-storage facility will likely be the business most affected by the bridge closing, as the northern bridge provided a more direct route to its doorstep.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said last week that he plans to meet with the owners of that busines on Monday.

He said a few parking spots at the southern end of the train station’s lot may be erased in order to allow trucks to navigate the rail crossing on Depot Road by driving through the lot.

“Both the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Police Commissioners agree: Due to liability, relative to the structural integrity of that bridge, it must be closed ASAP,” Marconi said.