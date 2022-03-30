Braces, sex pills, fake eyeball among bizarre NJ beach trash WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press March 30, 2022 Updated: March 30, 2022 11:11 a.m.
1 of17 This Feb. 6, 2022, photo shows a discarded snack bag on the sand in Sandy Hook, N.J. On March 30, 2022, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group said over 10,000 volunteers picked up over 513,000 pieces of trash from New Jersey's beaches last year, setting a new record. Plastic items accounted for over 82% of the total. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 This Feb. 6, 2022, photo shows a plastic bag, possibly containing pet waste, on the sand in Sandy Hook, N.J. On March 30, 2022, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group said over 10,000 volunteers picked up over 513,000 pieces of trash from New Jersey's beaches last year, setting a new record. Plastic items accounted for over 82% of the total. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 This Feb. 6, 2022, photo shows a plastic fork on the sand in Sandy Hook, N.J. On March 30, 2022, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group said over 10,000 volunteers picked up over 513,000 pieces of trash from New Jersey's beaches last year, setting a new record. Plastic items accounted for over 82% of the total. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 This Feb. 6, 2022, photo shows a broken beach shovel on the sand in Sandy Hook, N.J. On March 30, 2022, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group said over 10,000 volunteers picked up over 513,000 pieces of trash from New Jersey's beaches last year, setting a new record. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 This Feb. 6, 2022, photo shows a piece of wood on the sand in Sandy Hook, N.J. On March 30, 2022, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group said over 10,000 volunteers picked up over 513,000 pieces of trash from New Jersey's beaches last year, setting a new record. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 This Feb. 6, 2022, photo shows a trash bag on the sand in Sandy Hook, N.J. On March 30, 2022, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group said over 10,000 volunteers picked up over 513,000 pieces of trash from New Jersey's beaches last year, setting a new record. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 This Feb. 6, 2022, photo shows a piece of plastic on the sand in Sandy Hook, N.J. On March 30, 2022, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group said over 10,000 volunteers picked up over 513,000 pieces of trash from New Jersey's beaches last year, setting a new record. Plastic items accounted for over 82% of the total. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 This Feb. 6, 2022, photo shows a section of fencing washed up on the sand in Sandy Hook, N.J. On March 30, 2022, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group said over 10,000 volunteers picked up over 513,000 pieces of trash from New Jersey's beaches last year, setting a new record. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 This Feb. 6, 2022, photo shows a discarded cigarette lighter on the sand in Sandy Hook, N.J. On March 30, 2022, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group said over 10,000 volunteers picked up over 513,000 pieces of trash from New Jersey's beaches last year, setting a new record. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 This Feb. 6, 2022 photo shows a beverage bottle on the sand in Sandy Hook, N.J. On March 30, 2022 the Clean Ocean Action environmental group said over 10,000 volunteers picked up over 513,000 pieces of trash from New Jersey's beaches last year, setting a new record. Plastic items accounted for over 82% of the total. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 This Feb. 6, 2022, photo shows a section of fencing washed up on the sand in Sandy Hook, N.J. On March 30, 2022, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group said over 10,000 volunteers picked up over 513,000 pieces of trash from New Jersey's beaches last year, setting a new record. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Volunteers picked up a record amount of trash from New Jersey's beaches last year, with plastic items dominating the haul, and bizarre castoffs including male enhancement pills, a set of braces, a glow-in-the-dark condom and a Turkish Airlines hygiene kit found on the sand as well.
The Clean Ocean Action coastal environmental group released its annual report Wednesday on the result of the prior year's beach sweeps. Over 10,000 volunteers picked up over half a million items along the state's 127-mile (204-kilometer) coastline in cleanups held in spring and fall of 2021.