Boys & Girls Club receives grant from FCCF

The Owen siblings Kelsey Owen, Corrine Owen, McKenzie Owen, and Jackson Owen pose for their first day of camp at the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield.

The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield received a $7,000 grant from the Fairfield County Community Foundation to provide for the basic needs of children from working families.

The Club opened its doors last week to new and returning kids from working families.

After a long time at home, and isolated from their peers, kids at the Club are now swimming in the pool, playing games in the fields, and making arts and crafts. The summer programs are available to children regardless of the ability to afford the fees, which is made possible in part by the Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

“Our summer program is essential for Ridgefield’s recovery,” said Mike Flynn, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield. “We are so grateful to the Fairfield County Community Foundation for helping us to meet the basic needs of the families who need us.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield has provided for the basic needs of Club families in a variety of ways, including the provision of summer camp, organizing the distribution of food and personal protective equipment for members of the community, and supporting children and families with activities and resources throughout the COVID-19 crisis.