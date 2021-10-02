Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield seeks community's help to expand its footprint

RIDGEFIELD — Officials from the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield held a news conference this week to announce the community phase of its capital “Growth Campaign.” The initiative was established several years ago to identify solutions to address the club’s growing demand.
One of those solutions is a $6.5 million extension that would enable staff to serve twice as many young people on a daily basis. Since 2007 — the last time the facility expanded — the club’s membership base has grown by nearly 300 percent, BGCR CEO Mike Flynn said.