Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield honors local youth leaders

RIDGEFIELD — After taking its event completely virtual last year, the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield will once again honor the best and brightest young leaders in the community at the 2021 Youth Leadership Celebration on Thursday at 7 p.m.
During the hybrid ceremony, 16 Youth of the Year candidates, along with the organization’s Keystone Award winners and leadership team, will be honored at the club in person and live streamed to viewers at home. Also historic this year is the introduction of BGCR’s inaugural Junior Youth of the Year award.