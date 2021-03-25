Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield honors local youth leaders

RIDGEFIELD — After taking its event completely virtual last year, the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield will once again honor the best and brightest young leaders in the community at the 2021 Youth Leadership Celebration on Thursday at 7 p.m.

During the hybrid ceremony, 16 Youth of the Year candidates, along with the organization’s Keystone Award winners and leadership team, will be honored at the club in person and live streamed to viewers at home. Also historic this year is the introduction of BGCR’s inaugural Junior Youth of the Year award.

Youth of the Year is an effort of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to foster a new generation of leaders armed with essential skills. Youth of the Year honors an individual in a local club’s Leadership Development Program, while Junior Youth of the Year honors an individual in its Leadership Readiness Program.

BGCR CEO Mike Flynn attributes the addition of the award to the growth of the club’s teen population, which has increased steadily over the past 15 years. Through their recent candidacy for Junior Youth of the Year, underclassmen also had an opportunity to develop lifelong skills with a tangible outcome, he said.

“Our club has really developed a true, benchmark program that has engaged a huge population of high school kids,” Flynn said. “We wanted to bring [Youth of the Year] to the local level because the kids are so deserving of it. It’s also a motivator for our younger members that tune in since these are kids they look up to every day.”

Club members must meet certain criteria to be considered. The candidates attend educational, public speaking and interview workshops and must also submit written applications along with letters of support. Ahead of the celebration, a panel of judges — made up of community leaders — asks questions of the candidates that pertain to their involvement in the club.

“The judges are in tears when [they] hear some of these stories,” Flynn said. “When they come out of those interviews they feel .. an immediate sense of achievement. The level of confidence and self-esteem they build is really just remarkable, and truly tells a story of what the Boys & Girls Club is all about.”

The candidate crowned Youth of the Year will go on to represent Ridgefield in the statewide competition. Those interested in attending virtually can email kgoncalves@bgcridgefield.org.

