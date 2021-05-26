Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield eyes $6.5 million addition

RIDGEFIELD — The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield is eyeing a $6.5 million extension to its facility that could break ground by the end of the summer, pending local approval. The additional space would be largely dedicated to the club’s sixth- to- 12th-grade population, which accounts for roughly half its membership, according to BGCR CEO Mike Flynn.
“The club has been working for the last several years on expanding some of our facility to meet the growing need,” Flynn said. “Part of that was to connect the governor to the project ... and show him the club as it is, the impact we have on the kids in the community, where we're going in the future and hopefully garner some support.”