Boyfriend of woman killed faces reckless conduct charge

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man who was behind the wheel when his girlfriend was fatally shot in the passenger seat next to him in New Hampshire has been charged with reckless conduct.

A video captured Jeremy Winslow, 35, accelerating forward and striking a man before leaving the parking lot of a bar on March 2, 2019, in Manchester, police said Thursday.

Justin Moura, who was struck by the vehicle, is serving 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting Tanya Hall. He said he fired by accident.

A judge had noted that prosecutors presented evidence that Moura and Winslow had physical altercations both inside and outside of the bar before Winslow and Hall got into a vehicle.

Winslow was arrested Wednesday. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled for arraignment on July 30. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer, and a number could not be found for him.