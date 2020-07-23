Boy's drowning death under investigation in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police continue to investigate the drowning death of a 10-year-old boy earlier this month in Brookings and are now looking to speak with potential witnesses.

The body of Molu Zarpeleh’s was found in a pond July 2 after the boy had been reported missing. His family said Molu had been out riding his bike and failed to return home. Police discovered his bike and sandals near the pond.

The Brookings Fire Department used pumps to remove about 300,000 gallons of water from the pond and found the boy's body.

Police have posted pictures of possible witnesses, hoping they will come forward.