Boy's accidental shooting leads to arrest in Texas killing

AP

HOUSTON (AP) — While a fatal robbery and the case of a 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself wouldn’t appear to be connected, authorities said Thursday the same gun was used in both, leading police to arrest the boy’s father for the robbery.

Nicholas Thomas has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Miguel Vasquez, who was killed in front of his daughter as the two walked out of a Dave & Buster’s restaurant on Easter Sunday, four days before Thomas' son shot himself. The boy survived.