Boy and man who tried to rescue him drown in Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A boy and the man who tried to save him in Lake Michigan have died while a another young swimmer was rescued.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says two 14-year-olds were caught in the lake's currents Saturday evening.

A 50-year-old man saw them struggling and jumped into the water to help. Authorities say he rescued one boy who made it to shore. But he and the other boy were both pulled underwater.

The boy was pulled from the water by first responders in a boat. He died Saturday night. The man was also recovered and taken to the hospital were he died early Sunday.

The other boy was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.

The National Weather Service reported waves of 2 feet (0.6 meters) to 4 feet (1.2 meters) Saturday and the swim risk in Milwaukee County was considered moderate.