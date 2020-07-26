Boy, 2, dies of accidental self-inflicted gunshot

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who is believed to have accidentally shot himself.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said it happened at the child’s home in Graniteville around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the Aiken Standard reported.

The boy was identified as Jamarious Rogers. He was pronounced dead a hospital around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Ables said an autopsy was planned.