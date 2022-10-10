Box covering Columbus statue sports colors of Italian flag

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus in Philadelphia remains hidden by a plywood box while its fate is decided in the courts, but the box has now been painted with the colors of the Italian flag.
City officials told the news station KYW that they painted the box covering the 146-year-old statue in south Philadelphia's Marconi Plaza with green, white and red stripes at the request of Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the district.