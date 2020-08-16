Bourbon Trail: Inside Second Sight Spirits craft distillery

LUDLOW, Ky. (AP) — I heard the distillery was focused on the future, but really, I didn’t see this coming.

Staring up at a large, in-house-made still where the copper top had been formed into the shape of a fortune teller’s turban I was about to get a lesson in spirits unlike any other in Kentucky.

Carus Waggoner was very clear when he began my tour at Second Sight Spirits in Ludlow, Kentucky, just south of Cincinnati. He wasn’t going to try and tie his rum and bourbon to some long-gone ancestor that he couldn’t remember the name of like other distilleries. The closest thing we’d see to historic pictures were yearbook photos of him and his business partner from their days at Conner High School in Hebron, Kentucky.

No, this wasn’t a tale of a family that bootlegged during prohibition and a mash bill recipe handed down from generation to generation.

This was the story of two childhood best friends from Northern Kentucky, who ran off and joined the circus in Las Vegas and then came back and started a spirits company. They themed their distillery around “the future” because they reasoned looking forward in life is something everyone can relate to.

They also grew up in the 80s, and they had a thing for the movie “Big” starring Tom Hanks and its Zoltar fortune-telling machine. I’ll get more into that in a minute.

They aren’t distillers by trade. Waggoner is a trained industrial designer and his business partner Rick Couch is a mechanical engineer. Back in 2006, Waggoner headed to Las Vegas to pursue a career in props, and Couch followed his old friend two years later.

Somehow between working on the sets of two of Sin City’s largest shows — Cirque Du Soleil and Viva Elvis — they’d found the time to build a homemade still in Waggoner’s one-bedroom apartment.

When they weren’t tending to a 21-foot blue suede shoe that dropped from the ceiling and crushed an outlandish Elvis impersonator, they were assembling distilling equipment for the owners of the Las Vegas Distillery and experimenting with their own spirits in Waggoner’s closet. With time, they learned the secrets of both trades. Cantaloupe, for instance, just turns into flavorless, melon mush when you try to turn it into liquor. Their circus colleagues, too, were tough, fearless and could survive just about anything. Their taste tests included.

What all that experience boiled down to, though, is there seemingly isn’t anything these two entrepreneurs can’t imagine or build.

“What brings us the most joy is when we have a new idea and working off of each other to make it come to life,” Waggoner told me. “That’s where we really get our joy is just making and creating.”

That showbiz background ripples through their distillery and lounge. It starts with that eclectic still in the front, but what the future holds for the business truly lies with the spirits.

Bourbon. Rum. Moonshine. And maybe a couple fortune tellers and ghosts, too.

By the time I ended up at Second Sight, the Las Vegas lifestyle was well behind Waggoner and Couch, but its showstopping personality had very much taken form at 301 Elm St. in Ludlow. They’d been making rum and bourbon back in their home state for almost five years.

I stumbled upon this oddity while I was finishing up the Northern leg of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour. I was so mesmerized by the whole experience, I actually called Waggoner back the following week and asked him to relive the details of the tour to me, so that I could share it with you.

I’ve visited more than two dozen distilleries in Kentucky, and I’ve never seen anything like this.

They’re in the process of morphing that mystical still into a full fortune teller. Think of it like that old Zoltar machine in “Big,” but it makes bourbon and with the press of a button, it tells your future. Recently they dressed one of their friends up as a fortune teller and made a copy of him using a 3D scanner. Now they’ve got the arms and legs ready to go. He’s essentially just a paint job and some assembling away from bringing that futuristic bourbon experience to life.

As Waggoner walked me through the lounge the week before, he explained they wanted to create a place their guests could interact with.

That’s why they took an old vending machine and converted it to a mystery “Swami Snack” machine with the slogan “may the odds be in your flavor.” You could get cookies, candy or a coupon for a free drink from the bar. You could also get something a little more questionable like spicy shrimp flavored chips or seaweed snacks from the nearby Asian market.

Even if ill fortune befalls you, Waggoner keeps a stash of snacks on hand to let folks swap out. The machine is supposed to be fun, and it’s not worth it to irritate someone, he told me.

Until recently their goldfish, Fortuna, lived in the lounge and swam in a fish tank with a less creepy Ouija-like board behind it. The two creatives rigged it with bubbles so you can call upon the tiny creature to suss out the biggest questions on your heart, just like you would ask a Magic 8 Ball. Wherever Fortuna swims at the encouragement of those bubbles is your answer.

It’s more funny than spooky. They try to keep the experience light and not take themselves too seriously.

“I can barely conjure myself out bed in the morning, let alone anything else,” Waggoner told me.

Unfortunately, Fortuna passed a few weeks ago. So once crowds can gather safely again, they’ll hold a funeral procession for her to the Ohio River. Plans are in place, too, to welcome her successor by sending white smoke from the building, similar to what you’d see when Catholics choose a new pope in Vatican City.

They’ve outfitted a wooden bar with about 8,000 Chinese feng shui coins, and while it’s easy to get lost in that pattern, you’ll really want to keep your eyes on the old mirror lingering behind it.

Once the pandemic allows, they’ll host “casting call” to film the bar’s ghosts. Images of patrons and friends, many of which have committed to wearing costumes like bears and pioneers, could eventually become specters at Second Sight.

There’s much more than “ghosts” behind the scenes, though.

Once we migrated to the back room, I spotted an in-house made bottle washer and an industrial mixer they designed themselves. There’s no need to buy equipment when you can make it in-house.

Behind a door toward the back of the distillery space was a large closet he called a “rick room,” a pint-size version of the rickhouses you’d see at more mainstream distilleries. They keep about 18 barrels back there and ship the rest off to age at another small distillery, Hartfield and Co., in Bourbon County.

They only make about 700 gallons of bourbon a year, he told me, and while they look forward to advancing that side of their business, they understand there’s already a lot of good bourbon in Kentucky. So for the immediate future, you’ll see more rum from them than anything else.

“Coming up with a brand new bourbon is a really hard sell sometimes because there are so many great bourbon’s in the state,” he told me.

Back at the front of the distillery, I took a bar stool positioned in front of a large COVID-19-era piece of plexiglass they’d outfitted with an antique picture frame for a magic mirror sort of feel.

As I sampled their Oak Eye Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey, a long line of rums and an utterly divine hazelnut liquor called “Queen Mab,” Waggoner told me about all the events they’d held in this space before the pandemic hit.

Sure, this is a place where they make bourbon and rum, but his favorite part of the business is bringing people together. That’s what he’s most excited about.

He misses the burlesque shows and the drag shows that happen on their stage. He’s excited to welcome back bachelorette and birthday parties. He’s eager to collaborate with the other creatives in the town, and meet all the guests that finds their way to his doorstep. They’ve extended their reach since they joined the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour a couple of years ago, but there’s so much more to bringing in guests than pouring them a glass of bourbon.

There has to be energy and spirit, and not just with that futuristic theme or in their tasting glasses.

Waggoner knows that in a state full of distilleries, it’s a huge ask for people to choose to go to a small one like his and an even bigger one to travel off the beaten bourbon path north to Ludlow, Kentucky.

That’s not something he takes lightly, he told me.

And as he looks toward the distillery’s own future, it’s the thing he hopes to see the most.