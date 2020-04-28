Bottleneck continues as businesses seek gov't relief loans

NEW YORK (AP) — Banks trying to submit applications for thousands of small businesses seeking coronavirus relief loans have hit a bottleneck for a second day at the Small Business Administration.

Banking industry groups say the SBA's loan processing system is still unable to handle the volume of loan applications from business owners under the Paychceck Protection Program, part of the government's $2 trillion coronavirus aid program.

The SBA has said the slowdown is due to its attempts to limit the amount of loans any bank can submit at one time. But some banks say they're not able to get any applications into the system.