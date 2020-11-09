Booze, car stolen in Ridgefield

Alcohol and an Acura were taken from a home in Ridgebury after a break-in during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 5. The incident was described as a “residential burglary” by Ridgefield, who are investigating it.

“Entry was made in to the garage through an unsecured garage window,” said Capt. Shawn Platt, Ridgefield Police public information officer. “Once inside the garage the individual(s) removed a number of home and yard tools from the garage. The individual(s) then entered the home and took multiple bottles of alcohol, before leaving through the garage, taking a 2000 Acura TL four door sedan.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective DuBord at 203-431-2794 or the department’s tip line at 203-431-2345.