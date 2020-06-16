Boehringer Ingelheim names new president, CEO

Boehringer Ingelheim has announced that Dr. Wolfgang Baiker, U.S. Country managing director, president and CEO, will retire after 31 years of service to the company on July 31, 2020. Jean-Michel Boers has been appointed to succeed him.

Boers, currently president of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is responsible for the U.S. commercial and medical organization, ensuring the successful development of the company’s current primary and specialty care portfolio, and preparing for future launches. He joined Boehringer Ingelheim in 1998 in Belgium, and advanced through various roles in corporate and operating units, including corporate vice president, marketing and sales effectiveness, country managing director for France and Human Pharma head of a European region consisting of mid-sized countries.

Boers came to the U.S. in 2016 as senior vice president of the Specialty Care Franchise, and since January 2017, has led the U.S. Human Pharma business. He earned a master’s degree in social and economic history from the University of Nijmegen (Netherlands) and an MBA from the University of Texas.

“Today’s pace of change in healthcare is exponential, and Jean-Michel’s ability to translate vision and strategy into world-class execution is exactly what Boehringer Ingelheim needs as we enter our next chapter,” said Dr. Wolfgang Baiker, U.S. Country managing director, president & CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim. “With an incredible track record in leading significant growth and transformation of our Human Pharma business, Jean-Michel has a strong ability to build and lead highly-successful teams, and is a strong champion of Boehringer Ingelheim’s culture.”

“It has been a great pleasure to work with Wolfgang Baiker, and it is an honor to succeed him in leading our U.S. organization,” said Jean-Michel Boers, President, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “I am humbled by the responsibility to continue Boehringer Ingelheim’s legacy of transforming the lives of our patients and animals. I look forward to our continued scientific advancements and leading our dynamic U.S. organization.”

During his more than three-decade tenure at Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr. Baiker has held a number of senior leadership roles in the U.S. and in Europe across multiple businesses and functions, including head of international project management, head of global development, and member of the Board of Managing Directors responsible for Corporate Board Division Biopharmaceuticals and Operations. Prior to his most recent assignment as Country managing director, president & CEO for the U.S., he spent two years as senior vice president, Human Pharma Supply & Global Quality and head of the Biopharma Business Unit. During his time leading the U.S. organization, Dr. Baiker has successfully leveraged his cross-functional experience and global network to position Boehringer Ingelheim for continued success. He will retire effective July 31, 2020.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Ridgefield, Conn. is the largest U.S. subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation and is part of the Boehringer Ingelheim group of companies.