Body found in Lake Havasu last month ID’d as California man

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a body found floating face down in Lake Havasu between two rental boats last month has been identified as a missing California man.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say fingerprints obtained during autopsy were sent to Homeland Security for analysis and identification.

Sheriff’s deputies were notified that the fingerprints belonged to 52-year-old Hyok Kyo Chong, whose family had reported him missing out of Los Angeles.

Authorities say there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play and the cause of death remains under investigation.

They say the body was found Oct. 5 and was fully clothed with shoes on.