KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A body found more than 30 years ago in a northwestern Indiana wildlife area has been identified as that of an Illinois woman.

The body of Jennifer Noreen Denton, 24, of Joliet, Illinois, was discovered by a fisherman along Beaver Creek in the Willow Slough State Fish and Wildlife Area on Oct. 8, 1988, Newton County Coroner Scott McCord said.