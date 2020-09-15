Body believed that of New York man found in Colorado park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park say they have found a body believed to be that of a New York man who was reported missing on Thursday.

A search and rescue team discovered the body, believed to be that of Steven Grunwald, 24, of Greenville, New York, below McHenrys and Powell Peaks on Monday, park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said in a statement.

The body was flown by helicopter to a landing zone and tranferred to the Larimer County Coroner's Office, which will issue positive identification following an autopsy, Patterson said.

Park rangers found Grunwald's vehicle parked at a trailhead after a friend of Grunwald reported him missing on Thursday. His last contact with family was Aug. 28, Patterson said.