Bob Hebert, far right, addressed guests at a July 7 "Breakfast with Bob" campaign event on the porch of the West Lane Inn.

Bob Hebert, Republican candidate for state representative, hosted his first “Breakfast with Bob” event on July 7 on the front porch of the West Lane Inn.

Guests included over a dozen women from the Ridgefield Republican Women’s Club, a group recently rejuvenated by Megan Presbrey, a new member of the local Republican Town Committee.

Republican State Senate candidate Kim Healy also addressed the breakfast group.

Hebert’s campaign provided a complimentary continental breakfast for the attendees while he spent time sharing his background, professional experience, and campaign platform. After his informal presentation, Hebert and his guests engaged in an discussion about local and state issues. Hebert, a member of Ridgefield’s Board of Selectmen, is seeking the 111th District seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives — a seat long held by retiring State Rep. John Frey.

Topics under discussion included the school district’s fall opening plans amid Covid-19 concerns and restrictions, the town business reopening plans, and the detrimental effects of local business closures. Hebert also shared details on some of the strategies being pursued to support and boost Ridgefield’s recovery through local resources and the expertise of local volunteers.

Hebert also spoke in-depth about his dedication to performing constituent services on behalf of Ridgefielders. He recently advocated on behalf of a resident who had missed the deadline to file for the senior tax credit due to COVID 19 impediments. Hebert presented the rationale for an extension of the sign-up period to the Board of Selectmen and gained approval for it through a 5-0 vote.

“This credit provides valuable tax relief for our 65-plus population. It made sense to extend the filing deadline to July 15th this year,” he said.

“I was pleased to hear Bob expound on his concern and commitment towards representing our school district in these difficult times,” said Republican Women’s Club member Trieste Matte. “His support of our Ridgefield Public Schools system will be critical to maintaining our highly successful schools in the expected turbulent environment.”

Board of Education member Rachel Ruggeri added, “I support Bob Hebert in bringing our concerns to Hartford. We must fight for equity, funding for our schools, and against regionalization. Bob’s unmatched business experience, integrity, and public service record make him the right person to advocate for our children.”

Healy, Wiltonian

Kim Healy is the Republican State Senate candidate for the 26th District, including Westport, Wilton, Ridgefield, Redding, and parts of Bethel, New Canaan and Weston. The seat is currently held by Democrat Will Haskell.

Healy told the crowd at the West Lane Inn about her life as a mom of four children, the treasurer of the Wilton Library, and her background as a CPA. Healy said she hoped to serve on the Finance, Revenue and Bonding or Appropriations Committee in Hartford. Healy said she is looking forward to meeting more people in the district as she goes door-to-door and has more events with Hebert in the near future. She invited residents to reach out to her via email at kimhealyct@gmail.com, her Facebook page @kimhealyct, or website at kimhealyforct.com.

The event took place on the front porch of the West Lane Inn, which was recently purchased and renovated over the last few months by new owners Christine Carnicelli and Danille Petrie. The owners were able to comfortably provide social distancing parameters by having the event outdoors and implementing state guidelines. “We are now open for continental breakfast starting at 8 a.m. every morning for groups or individuals, we just ask that patrons call the Inn for reservations before coming so that we can be properly prepared for their arrival,” Carnicelli said.

Hebert’s campaign will be hosting future events throughout Ridgefield to share his platform and engage with Ridgefield residents. “Breakfast with Bob” events will continue at the West Lane Inn on most Tuesdays at 9 a.m. between now and Nov. 3. Shortly, “Wine and Cheese with Bob” events will be added to a weekly schedule on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Most events will have limited capacity due to Covid-19 requirements. People who wish invitations, as individuals or as groups, may email Bobforstaterep@gmail.com to reserve seats.

Hebert welcomes and encourages all Ridgefield residents to attend these events, regardless of political affiliation, to learn more about him and his platform.

This story is an edited version of material provided by the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee.