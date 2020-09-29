Bob Hebert aims to honor Alice Paul with a statue

In this Aug. 19, 1920 photo made available by the Library of Congress, Alice Paul, chair of the National Woman's Party, unfurls a banner after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, at the NWP's headquarters in Washington. less In this Aug. 19, 1920 photo made available by the Library of Congress, Alice Paul, chair of the National Woman's Party, unfurls a banner after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, at the NWP's headquarters ... more Photo: The Crowley Company / Associated Press Photo: The Crowley Company / Associated Press Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bob Hebert aims to honor Alice Paul with a statue 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On Monday, Sept. 21, Bob Hebert, Republican endorsed candidate for the 111th General Assembly District (Ridgefield), penned a letter to The Honorable Ned Lamont, requesting Alice Paul be considered as part of his call to erect statues in Hartford to “honor the innovative and diverse heroes that made history by sparking real change.”

Hebert wrote, “I am proud to recommend Alice Paul. Alice was an American suffragist, feminist, and women’s rights activist, and one of the main leaders and strategists of the campaign for the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits sex discrimination in the right to vote.”

Alice Paul was a Ridgefield resident for over 30 years.

Hebert continued, “As a national leader of the effort to gain women’s suffrage with an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and as a founder of the National Women’s Party, Alice dedicated her life’s work to one issue: equality for women. Even after passage of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United Sates’ Constitution, Alice continued her relentless advocacy for women’s rights. As a Ridgefield resident near the end of her life, Alice fought valiantly for women’s suffrage and her vision of full equality under the law. Alice was inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame in 1994.”

“My hope is you will give favorable consideration to honor Alice Paul with a statue in the state capitol in Hartford,” said Hebert.