1 person dies, 2 rescued after boat capsizes near Homer

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — One person died and two others were rescued after their boat capsized near Homer, officials said Wednesday.

A 14-foot skiff carrying three people overturned near Gull Island in the mouth of a bay popular for salmon dipnetting, said Harbormaster Bryan Hawkins and Deputy Harbormaster Matt Clarke. Hawkins said tide currents and winds can make traveling in the area dangerous.

Hawkins said the incident was reported around 10 a.m. Boats in the area responded, the Homer News reported.

Homer Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Kirko said two of the people were hypothermic but could walk up a ramp when brought to the harbor. A third person was in serious condition and taken to South Peninsula Hospital, Kirko said. Homer Police Lt. Ryan Browning confirmed the man later died.

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Angela Hollis was on board a vessel, the F/V Casino, that planned to participate in an emergency drill but diverted after she and others heard about the accident over the radio.

She said the three had been pulled aboard another boat when they arrived and one of the people who responded was performing CPR on one of those rescued. The Casino aided in the transport back to the harbor, she said.