Board of Selectmen to hold virtual public meeting April 1

The Town of Ridgefield will hold a virtual Special Board of Selectmen meeting on Wednesday, April 1, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order 7B, the in-person open meeting requirements for a public agency have been suspended. As a result, the Board of Selectmen will conduct a public meeting remotely using video/audio conference technology in real time.

To join the Zoom meeting enter this link into your browser: www.zoom.us/join or call into the meeting by dialing 929-205-6099.

This meeting ID will be needed: 296 298 776.