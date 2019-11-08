Board of Finance looks to fill Connelly’s vacancy

The Board of Finance is looking to fill a vacancy following Tuesday night’s election results.

Finance board member Sean Connelly, who won election onto the Board of Selectman this year, is set to resign next week from his post.

His seat would be chosen by majority vote of the Board of Finance and must be filled within 30 days of his resignation, or the decision goes to the Board of Selectmen.

The person filling Connelly’s seat would hold the position until the 2021 election.

The candidate must be a Ridgefield resident and a registered Democrat, according to finance board chairman Dave Ulmer.

Applications are due by Friday, Dec. 6. They must be sent by email to Controller Kevin Redmond at controller@ridgefieldct.org.

The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee will also seek candidates, do an interview process, and make an endorsement to the board.

The Board of Finance will host a special meeting to interview candidates and vote sometime during the week of Dec. 9.

Republican seat

Right now the Board of Finance consists of three Democrats — Ulmer, Karen Ogden, and Amy Freidenrich.

The board’s lone Republican seat is still up for grabs following Tuesday night’s election.

After a race that was too close to call, there will be a recount will be at the Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12, starting at 9 a.m. Candidates Greg Kabasakalian and David Cordisco received 3,700 and 3,697 votes, respectively, on Tuesday.