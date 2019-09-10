Board of Education race settled

The Republican primary is off to a slow start.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Republican Registrar of Voters Wayne Floegel reported that only 217 registered Republicans had voted in the Board of Education race. Another 25 had voted by absentee ballots.

Ridgefield has 5,848 registered Republicans.

“It’s been very slow so far,” he said. “Primaries usually draw a crowd but it’s hard to have too high of expectations for a municipal election. It’s September, schools are in session — it can be any number of reasons [for a low turnout].”

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Ridgefield has three polling stations: East Ridge Middle School (District 1), Scotts Ridge Middle School (District 2), and Yanity Gym (District 3).

Six candidates are running for five Board of Education seats.

The candidates are Robert Ceccarini, Liz Floegel, Darrin McGuire, Bryan Ward, Rachel Ruggeri and Sean McEvoy. None of the candidates currently sit on the board.

The five board seats that are up in November belong to Fran Walton, Jonathan Steckler, James Keidel, Tracey O’Connor, and Sharon D’Orso. Keidel, O’Connor, and D’Orso are Republicans who are not seeking re-election.

Only Steckler, a Democrat, is running for re-election this fall.

According to the Republican Registrar of Voters, unaffiliated voters had until Monday to become registered Repubilcans for this election.

“There were not as many as I anticipated but there was a noticeable jump of people coming off the fence,” Wayne Floegel said. “You got to be a party member to vote in the primary.”