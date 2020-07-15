Bo the Tabby will never give up hope!

Bo the Tabby is looking for a forever home. Photo: ROAR-Ridgefield Operation For Animal Rescue

Handsome Bo was surrendered to us recently. This new place was a bit overwhelming for him. One of our fosters took him to her home for a bit of a “spring break.” They gave him his “own space,” told him he didn’t have to be a lap cat, and after a short time adjusting, he would shower them with purrs. At times he can have some “tabbitude” and get a bit too playful and overstimulated, but he had a delightful time, especially with the 14-year old.

Bo would be described as a “mackeral tabby” because of the pattern of black stripes on a buff, fawn coat and stripes around his legs. He also has the “M” above his eyes. Mackeral tabby owners think their cats are highly intelligent because they are inquisitive, adventurous and playful ... but don’t all cat owners feel that way?

Bo is a large, majestic 3-year old, current with his vaccinations and has been neutered. Besides lots of love Bo needs space to explore and lots of windows for bird watching. He loves families of all sizes, but might be best in a home without little children. P.S. Bo also wants to remind you that Bianca (another surrender) is still available.

Currently, the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is open by appointment only. You can view our adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies on our website at http://www.roar-ridgefield.org and can call 203-438-0158, Monday-Saturday, from 11-3; Sunday, from noon-2 p.m.; and Thursday and Fridays, from 6-8 p.m. to set up an appointment to see a particular animal.

Mary Ellen Egan