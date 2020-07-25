Bluebikes bike share program expanding to 5 more communities

BOSTON (AP) — The Bluebikes public bicycle sharing program is expanding its footprint in the Boston area.

The program is adding new bike stations in the communities of Arlington, Chelsea, Newton, Revere and Watertown, Bluebikes said in a statement.

When combined with the stations already located in Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett and Somerville, the program will have 400 docking stations and 4,000 bikes across the region.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring bike share to Watertown, and provide connections to the other communities and to the T, with a consistent program throughout the region," Steve Magoon, Watertown's assistant town manager and Director of Community Development and Planning said in a statement.

The new municipalities are introducing the docked Bluebikes system for a two-year pilot and will evaluate performance at the end of the term.

To celebrate this expansion, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the title sponsor of Bluebikes, is sponsoring a ‘first ride free’ program throughout August, making it easier for new riders to try Bluebikes.

New customers can take advantage of the promotion for a free first ride by downloading the Bluebikes app and creating an account.