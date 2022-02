CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A blast of winter weather has pushed back the opening of schools in the Reno area and many state offices in eight northern Nevada counties.

Washoe County school administrators announced a two-hour delay for classes, and Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an order resetting state office start times to 10 a.m. in Carson, Churchill, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey and Washoe counties.