Blast in Hezbollah stronghold in south Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — An explosion shook a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, but the cause was not immediately clear.

The blast occurred Tuesday in the southern village of Ein Qana, above the port city of Sidon, sending grey smoke billowing over the village.

An official with the Shiite militant group Hezbollah confirmed there was an explosion but declined to give further details.

Members of the group imposed a security cordon around the area.