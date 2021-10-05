Black couple's daring escape from slavery marked in London DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Oct. 5, 2021 Updated: Oct. 5, 2021 7:13 a.m.
1 of5 In this Sept. 30, 2021 photo provided by English Heritage family members of African American freedom fighters Ellen and William Craft pose for a photo outside a house where they settled and raised their family, in Hammersmith, London. English Heritage on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 marked the accomplishments of Ellen and William Craft with a blue plaque outside the two-story brick row house in the Hammersmith area of West London from which they campaigned for the end of slavery. The couple escaped slavery in 1848 when Ellen, the light-skinned daughter of a Black woman raped by her enslaver, disguised herself as a disabled white man traveling north for medical treatment. William accompanied her, posing as her servant. (Justin Thomas/English Heritage via AP) Justin Thomas/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — A Black couple who escaped slavery in the U.S. state of Georgia and fled to Britain to campaign for abolition have been honored with a historic plaque on their home in London.
English Heritage on Tuesday marked the accomplishments of Ellen and William Craft with a blue plaque outside the two-story brick row house in the Hammersmith area of West London from which they campaigned for the end of slavery.